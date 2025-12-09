Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:12 09.12.2025

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

During an audience with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed him on his diplomatic work and invited him to visit Ukraine.

“During today’s audience with His Holiness, I thanked him for his constant prayers for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people, as well as for his calls for a just peace. I informed the Pope about diplomatic efforts with the United States to achieve peace,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The parties discussed further efforts and the Vatican's mediation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

“Thank you for this conversation and for all the attention given to our people. I invited the Pope to visit Ukraine. This would be a powerful signal of support for our people,” the President stressed.

