Level of Russian delegation at talks in Turkey not yet known, but it looks like fake one – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the declared level of the Russian delegation that will arrive for the negotiations in Turkey a sham, while noting that its real level is currently unknown for certain.

"We'll see, but the level of the Russians is not officially known to me yet, but from what we see, it looks more like a sham level," Zelenskyy told reporters at the airport after arriving in Ankara on Thursday.