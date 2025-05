Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump has announced his readiness to go to Turkey on May 16, "if it is appropriate for Ukraine-Russia talks," Clash Report reports.

“I would go to Turkey on Friday if appropriate for Ukraine-Russia talks,” Trump was quoted as saying by Clash Report on the social media X on Thursday.