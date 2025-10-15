Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

"We can and want to learn from Ukraine and benefit from its experience. This is the basis of the cooperation agreement that Denys and I signed. We are intensifying cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries. We are promoting collaboration in research and technological development," he said at a press conference following the Rammstein meeting.

Thus, the minister explained, the ministries will facilitate exchanges between Ukraine and Germany and their respective industries.

"For example, we are facilitating working and study visits," the minister added.

He also noted the promotion of military cooperation in training and mutual logistical support.

"We are also launching a modernization initiative. Its goal is to increase the combat capability and service life of the ground systems we already supply to Ukraine. Key combat systems, such as main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, will be modernized to the latest standards. This includes new guns and innovative sensors," Pistorius said.

According to him, the modernization will be carried out primarily at existing repair shops in Ukraine.

"Of course, Ukraine's defense industry will be involved in this process. This will be an investment in the long-term strengthening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This means that it will continue even after a possible ceasefire," the defense minister added.