Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:52 15.10.2025

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

2 min read
Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

"We can and want to learn from Ukraine and benefit from its experience. This is the basis of the cooperation agreement that Denys and I signed. We are intensifying cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries. We are promoting collaboration in research and technological development," he said at a press conference following the Rammstein meeting.

Thus, the minister explained, the ministries will facilitate exchanges between Ukraine and Germany and their respective industries.

"For example, we are facilitating working and study visits," the minister added.

He also noted the promotion of military cooperation in training and mutual logistical support.

"We are also launching a modernization initiative. Its goal is to increase the combat capability and service life of the ground systems we already supply to Ukraine. Key combat systems, such as main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, will be modernized to the latest standards. This includes new guns and innovative sensors," Pistorius said.

According to him, the modernization will be carried out primarily at existing repair shops in Ukraine.

"Of course, Ukraine's defense industry will be involved in this process. This will be an investment in the long-term strengthening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This means that it will continue even after a possible ceasefire," the defense minister added.

Tags: #ukraine #pistorius

MORE ABOUT

20:17 15.10.2025
Rutte to Shmyhal: We’ll continue to support you

Rutte to Shmyhal: We’ll continue to support you

17:58 15.10.2025
German Defense Minister announces additional military assistance to Ukraine of over EUR 2 bln

German Defense Minister announces additional military assistance to Ukraine of over EUR 2 bln

16:30 13.10.2025
USA moves to limit disclosure of sensitive Ukrainian data in Tatneft case – Ministry of Justice

USA moves to limit disclosure of sensitive Ukrainian data in Tatneft case – Ministry of Justice

18:17 08.10.2025
Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

09:15 07.10.2025
Ukraine calls on partners to prevent Russian nuclear blackmail, prevent catastrophe in Europe

Ukraine calls on partners to prevent Russian nuclear blackmail, prevent catastrophe in Europe

09:06 07.10.2025
Ukraine discusses urgent support and protection of energy sector with G7 before winter

Ukraine discusses urgent support and protection of energy sector with G7 before winter

18:40 06.10.2025
Ukraine, Netherlands plan to complete, sign memo on joint production of drones – communiqué

Ukraine, Netherlands plan to complete, sign memo on joint production of drones – communiqué

14:55 06.10.2025
Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

15:29 03.10.2025
US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

09:17 03.10.2025
Ukraine receives $133 mln under World Bank SURGE project to support fiscal governance

Ukraine receives $133 mln under World Bank SURGE project to support fiscal governance

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

Denmark to donate DKK 1.1 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – govt

AD
AD