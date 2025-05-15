Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

US President Donald Trump is not going to Turkey for talks between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing an official.

The American leader made the statement after Vladimir Putin announced the composition of the Russian delegation, which he himself did not join. According to the publication, Donald Trump was considering a trip to Turkey only if the Kremlin leader was there.

On the eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was waiting for the Kremlin's response on who would arrive in Turkey from Russia. According to him, only then will he decide on the format of the meeting and what steps Ukraine should take.

According to Putin's published statement, the delegation for talks with Ukraine will be headed by his assistant Medinsky. The delegation also includes: Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, and Alexander Fomin.

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia, which are scheduled to take place on May 15 in Istanbul. Trump later confirmed that US representatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will attend the talks.