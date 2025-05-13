Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 13.05.2025

Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

1 min read
Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether he will go to Turkey, where talks between Ukraine and Russia are expected, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

“Top Trump administration officials plan to be in Turkey this week for expected Ukraine-Russia talks on Thursday, but President Donald Trump’s possible attendance remains an open question that will largely be dictated by whether Russian President Vladimir Putin attends, according to a senior administration official,” the TV channel informs.

“It is all very dynamic right now,” the official said, adding that “no one knows much” when it comes to what Thursday will end up looking like.

CNN previously reported, citing sources, that US presidential special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff plan to visit Turkey later this week.

Tags: #trump #turkey

MORE ABOUT

19:23 13.05.2025
Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

17:45 13.05.2025
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

17:35 13.05.2025
If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

16:07 13.05.2025
Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

20:13 12.05.2025
Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

16:14 12.05.2025
Turkish FM: Russia and Ukraine should start talks ‘as soon as possible’

Turkish FM: Russia and Ukraine should start talks ‘as soon as possible’

20:45 09.05.2025
Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

12:22 09.05.2025
Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

11:28 09.05.2025
We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

09:40 09.05.2025
USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Merz calls on Putin to agree to ceasefire: Ball is in Russia's court

AD
AD