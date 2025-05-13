Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether he will go to Turkey, where talks between Ukraine and Russia are expected, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

“Top Trump administration officials plan to be in Turkey this week for expected Ukraine-Russia talks on Thursday, but President Donald Trump’s possible attendance remains an open question that will largely be dictated by whether Russian President Vladimir Putin attends, according to a senior administration official,” the TV channel informs.

“It is all very dynamic right now,” the official said, adding that “no one knows much” when it comes to what Thursday will end up looking like.

CNN previously reported, citing sources, that US presidential special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff plan to visit Turkey later this week.