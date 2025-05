Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

U.S. President Donald Trump has dispatched Special Envoy for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff to Turkey for talks between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported

“U.S. President Donald Trump's senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will travel to Istanbul for potential talks on Thursday on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine,” the report notes.