17:36 02.12.2025

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Wednesday, the U.S. publication Axios has reported on Tuesday.

"Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in Europe and brief him on the talks with Putin, according to two sources with the knowledge, " the publication said.

It was previously reported that Witkoff, together with Kushner, will hold talks with Putin. The U.S. envoys are expected to present Putin with a revised U.S. peace plan, which was reduced from 28 to 19 points during negotiations with the Ukrainians.

