Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:49 12.05.2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

1 min read
Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin and Secretary General of the Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association of Europe (ASD) Jan Pie signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry.

The signing took place in Brussels on Monday within the framework of the second EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum, ASD reports.

"The aim of the memorandum is to jointly promote the common interests of Ukrainian industry and ASD members. To this end, the Ukrainian Ministry and ASD agreed to promote cooperation and partnership between Ukrainian defense companies and ASD members, as well as to facilitate the participation of Ukrainian companies in industrial consortia under relevant EU programs, such as the European Defense Fund or Horizon Europe," the press release states.

The ASD detailed that "one of the first achievements within the framework of the agreement" is the launch of the ASD online platform B2B (ASD Connect), which, among other things, aims to ensure the establishment of contacts between Ukrainian and other European defense companies.

The memorandum of understanding is valid for three years with the possibility of its extension.

Tags: #asd #europe #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

16:13 12.05.2025
Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

15:51 12.05.2025
European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

15:20 09.05.2025
Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

17:15 05.05.2025
Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

15:42 05.05.2025
Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

18:19 28.04.2025
Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

08:53 28.04.2025
Poroshenko: Europe needs to develop its defense industry

Poroshenko: Europe needs to develop its defense industry

21:03 21.04.2025
US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

10:42 18.04.2025
Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

09:24 18.04.2025
Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

AD
AD