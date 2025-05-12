Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin and Secretary General of the Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association of Europe (ASD) Jan Pie signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry.

The signing took place in Brussels on Monday within the framework of the second EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum, ASD reports.

"The aim of the memorandum is to jointly promote the common interests of Ukrainian industry and ASD members. To this end, the Ukrainian Ministry and ASD agreed to promote cooperation and partnership between Ukrainian defense companies and ASD members, as well as to facilitate the participation of Ukrainian companies in industrial consortia under relevant EU programs, such as the European Defense Fund or Horizon Europe," the press release states.

The ASD detailed that "one of the first achievements within the framework of the agreement" is the launch of the ASD online platform B2B (ASD Connect), which, among other things, aims to ensure the establishment of contacts between Ukrainian and other European defense companies.

The memorandum of understanding is valid for three years with the possibility of its extension.