The leader of the European Solidarity party, the former President of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko delivered equipment worth UAH 30 million to the units of the Special Operations Forces, according to the website of the political force.

The fighters received two excavators, three mobile tire-mounting complexes, 300 FPV drones (half of them fiber-optic), six electronic warfare systems on cars, charging stations, Starlink satellite communication sets and other electronic equipment.

"Despite all the obstacles from the authorities, we continue to help the army so that peace finally comes, and all parents finally return to their children. This is the goal of our team, which we are bringing closer every day," Poroshenko emphasized.

A special moment of the transfer occurred for the boy Roman, whose father is a military man with the call sign "Liuty." During a previous meeting with Poroshenko, Roman said that his father needed an excavator. This time, Poroshenko brought three excavators: two for Liuty's unit and one for his son.

"Without logistics and high-quality lines of defense, no soldier will go into battle," Poroshenko said, emphasizing the importance of engineering equipment for strengthening positions. He also emphasized that despite the difficulties, his team continues to help the army, bringing peace closer, when all parents will be able to return to their children.

The transfer of equipment was another stage of support for Ukrainian soldiers.