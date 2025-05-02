Zelenskyy, Frederiksen agree to work on steps for more effective work with partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"We talked about how we can further help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace. We understand what steps are needed to make work with partners even more effective, and we agreed to work on this together," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, he informed about recent results in diplomacy, joint work of teams of Ukraine, the United States and European countries.

"We immediately supported the American proposal for a complete, unconditional ceasefire. Now Moscow must do the same - stop the strikes and killings and finally show its readiness to move towards peace," the president stressed.

In turn, the Danish Prime Minister is ready to support all proposals and make every effort.