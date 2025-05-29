Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:48 29.05.2025

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The Ukrainian side held talks with American and European partners today and is also preparing more meetings this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I have held a meeting today with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umerov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the head of the President’s Office Yermak on diplomatic work. In fact, we coordinate with our partners every day and are preparing meetings for this week," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, today there were conversations with both “Americans and Europeans.”

"Everyone needs to speak honestly - everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to simply deceive the countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure," the president added.

According to him, today there were conversations with both "the Americans and the Europeans." "Everyone needs to be told honestly - everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to simply deceive the countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure," the president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #diplomacy #meetings

MORE ABOUT

20:23 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

10:33 29.05.2025
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

16:17 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

16:14 28.05.2025
Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

11:35 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit

21:18 26.05.2025
Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

21:03 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

20:34 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

15:41 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

HOT NEWS

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

Two people killed, three wounded amid Russia’s attack on Polohivsky district

LATEST

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

MFA: Sybiha to hold talks with Turkish counterpart in Kyiv, meaningful meeting expected

Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

AD
AD