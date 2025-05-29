Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The Ukrainian side held talks with American and European partners today and is also preparing more meetings this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I have held a meeting today with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umerov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the head of the President’s Office Yermak on diplomatic work. In fact, we coordinate with our partners every day and are preparing meetings for this week," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, today there were conversations with both “Americans and Europeans.”

"Everyone needs to speak honestly - everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to simply deceive the countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure," the president added.

According to him, today there were conversations with both "the Americans and the Europeans." "Everyone needs to be told honestly - everyone in the world, and especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything to simply deceive the countries that are still trying to influence Moscow with words, not pressure," the president added.