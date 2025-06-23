Body of seventh victim unblocked in destroyed house in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to seven people – the body of the seventh victim was unblocked in a destroyed five-story building in Shevchenkivsky district, the head of the city military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported.

"Rescuers unblocked the body of the seventh victim in Shevchenkivsky district," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that six people were killed.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of victims of the enemy attack on the capital has increased to 28 people (according to the city military administration, 31 victims).

"Some 12 of them are in hospital inpatients in city hospitals. The rest were provided with medical assistance either as outpatients in the hospital trauma centers where they were taken, or on the spot. The death of seven people has been confirmed so far," he wrote in a telegram.

The search and rescue operation in a five-story building in the Shevchenkivsky district is ongoing.