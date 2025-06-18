Cabinet establishes duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens or special groups in preschool education institutions.

As reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, in accordance with the law "On Preschool Education," the duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens (special groups in preschool education institutions) who work with children: with functional sensory difficulties, involving limitations in hearing or visual functions, functional physical or motor difficulties, functional speech difficulties, with socio-adaptive difficulties, - 7 calendar days; with intellectual difficulties or with complex developmental disorders, - 14 calendar days.

It is envisaged that the above provisions apply to assistant teachers of special groups in preschool departments of general secondary education institutions and other legal entities of public or private law and individual entrepreneurs who carry out educational activities in the field of preschool education.

It is noted that a collective agreement or employment contract may establish a longer duration of annual additional leave for such employees.