Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:52 18.06.2025

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

2 min read
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for obtaining an opinion on the extension of the deadlines for payments for the export and import of certain goods established by the National Bank (NBU), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"The government's unchanging priority is the comprehensive program "Made in Ukraine" initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are in constant communication with business, respond to proposals from entrepreneurs, and constantly improve the business environment, in particular, through deregulation and digitalization. Today, based on the results of recent meetings with business representatives, we are making two important decisions," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the first decision is to create an option for construction customers to submit documents for the start of construction work and readiness of the facility for operation not only through the "Diya" web portal, but also through a mobile application.

"The second decision we are making today for business is to simplify the procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending the deadlines for payments for the export and import of certain goods established by the National Bank. In particular, we are canceling the requirements for the deadlines for submitting a relevant application to the Ministry of Economy," he added.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #export #import

MORE ABOUT

17:42 18.06.2025
Cabinet includes Odesa National Economic University among participants in project to develop autonomy of higher education institutions

Cabinet includes Odesa National Economic University among participants in project to develop autonomy of higher education institutions

15:49 18.06.2025
Cabinet establishes duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens

Cabinet establishes duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens

19:25 16.06.2025
Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

15:33 11.06.2025
Cabinet agrees to attract almost GBP 1.7 bn from Great Britain for additional weapons purchases – Shmyhal

Cabinet agrees to attract almost GBP 1.7 bn from Great Britain for additional weapons purchases – Shmyhal

18:17 04.06.2025
Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

17:48 30.05.2025
Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

16:10 30.05.2025
Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

15:16 30.05.2025
Cabinet approves procedure for destroying substandard humanitarian aid

Cabinet approves procedure for destroying substandard humanitarian aid

18:48 27.05.2025
Govt extends term of preferential lending from 2 to 5 years for businesses in high military risk zones

Govt extends term of preferential lending from 2 to 5 years for businesses in high military risk zones

17:33 21.05.2025
Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

HOT NEWS

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

LATEST

Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

Postponing fines for the lack of gasoline with bioethanol to boost fuel demand in Ukraine – A-95 head

Oblenergos test readiness of equipment for hot weather conditions

EFSE grants EUR 40 mln in loans to Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank to finance Ukrainian SMEs

Oschadbank nearly doubles OKKO Group's credit limit to UAH 2.85 bln

Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

Businesses of SCM Group's investment company Umgi boost revenue by 50% in 2024

Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

AD
AD