Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for obtaining an opinion on the extension of the deadlines for payments for the export and import of certain goods established by the National Bank (NBU), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"The government's unchanging priority is the comprehensive program "Made in Ukraine" initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are in constant communication with business, respond to proposals from entrepreneurs, and constantly improve the business environment, in particular, through deregulation and digitalization. Today, based on the results of recent meetings with business representatives, we are making two important decisions," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the first decision is to create an option for construction customers to submit documents for the start of construction work and readiness of the facility for operation not only through the "Diya" web portal, but also through a mobile application.

"The second decision we are making today for business is to simplify the procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending the deadlines for payments for the export and import of certain goods established by the National Bank. In particular, we are canceling the requirements for the deadlines for submitting a relevant application to the Ministry of Economy," he added.