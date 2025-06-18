Cabinet includes Odesa National Economic University among participants in project to develop autonomy of higher education institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included the Odesa National Economic University among the participants of the pilot project on the development of autonomy of higher education institutions.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram said the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, amendments were made to the resolution "On the implementation of a pilot project on the development of autonomy of some higher education institutions," which included the Odesa National Economic University among the participants of the pilot project.

In addition, the powers of the supervisory board as a body responsible for the development of higher education institutions have been expanded in the field of forming the management of higher education institutions, its interaction with the academic council.

As reported, on September 6, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers launched a pilot project in three universities to strengthen the role of supervisory boards. In particular, the participants in the experiment are the National Aviation University, which was reorganized into the Kyiv Aviation Institute, as well as Zaporizhia National University and Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University.

The Ministry of Education and Science reported on February 10, 2025 that the first meetings of the newly elected supervisory boards were held at three universities participating in the experiment to expand the autonomy of higher education institutions.