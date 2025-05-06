Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:13 06.05.2025

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Matthias Cormann says that Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption.

Cormann said at the OECD's presentation of Ukraine reviews on Tuesday in Kyiv that they were impressed by how publicly and openly the government was approaching those tasks, despite the aggressive war. He added that Ukraine had made significant progress in the fight against corruption, and that the integrity system was very important for the community and businesses to trust the government, which would help rebuild the country after the war.

He noted that the OECD hopes that the promotion of the fight against corruption will continue.

He also emphasized that all indicators of state integrity are submitted by the Ukrainian government, which confirms that Ukraine really wants to create those institutions that will show the commitment not only of the leadership, but also of the entire people to fighting corruption.

In certain key points, you have already practically reached the OECD average, Cormann noted.

At the same time, he stated the need to strengthen the state audit system, as well as the corruption risk management system.

The OECD Secretary General also emphasized that the lobbying register should be launched as soon as possible, and there should be high-quality access to it.

Cormann said that overall, Ukraine had reduced its corruption risks and was conducting further training and retraining of its specialists. He noted that this also applied to the private sector, and emphasized that it must include small and medium-sized businesses so they could also play their role in the fight against corruption. He stated that they would continue building a strong foundation together for further work to ensure the successful implementation of all the measures being discussed.

As reported, OECD General Secretary Matthias Cormann arrived in Ukraine to present the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Review of Ukraine.

