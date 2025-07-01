Shmyhal discusses reforms in Ukraine with OECD Secretary General

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Matthias Cormann, during which he discussed with him the systemic changes that Ukraine is implementing on its way to membership in the Organization.

"I am oining the club of developed countries and it remains an unwavering priority for Ukraine. We expect this to happen in 2026. This will contribute to recovery, attract investment, and accelerate European integration processes ... I am confident that together we will be able to adequately respond to all challenges and ensure the well-being and security of Ukraine and the world," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.