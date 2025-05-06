Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:26 06.05.2025

Svyrydenko calls on OECD to improve risk class for Ukraine

2 min read
Svyrydenko calls on OECD to improve risk class for Ukraine

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko called on Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Matthias Cormann to reclassify the risk group for Ukraine from the seventh to the sixth class.

"Currently, Ukraine belongs to the seventh risk class. We wanted to draw your (OECD) attention and once again emphasize the need to reclassify the risk group for Ukraine to the sixth class," she said at the OECD presentation of Ukraine's reviews on Tuesday in Kyiv and added that this would make, first of all, risk insurance for Ukraine more accessible.

In addition, Svyrydenko requested that OECD experts be involved in developing Ukraine's industrial strategy and conducting an expertise on the employment strategy, which the Ministry of Economy is working on and which is a beacon for the Ukraine Facility.

"I am convinced that your expertise in infrastructure policy can be a game-changer for the Ukrainian market," the minister said.

According to information on the OECD website, according to the system of OECD member countries, country risk includes transfer and convertibility risk (i.e. the risk that the government will introduce capital or exchange rate controls that prevent a business entity from converting local currency into foreign currency and/or transferring funds to creditors located outside the country) and cases of force majeure (for example, war, expropriation, revolution, civil unrest, floods, earthquakes).

There are seven risk classes in total, with the seventh being the riskiest.

As reported, on Tuesday, May 6, Cormann arrived in Ukraine to present the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Review of Ukraine.

Tags: #oecd #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

18:54 06.05.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

16:13 06.05.2025
Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

14:16 06.05.2025
Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

13:00 06.05.2025
Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

09:24 18.04.2025
Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

17:47 07.04.2025
Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

18:51 18.03.2025
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

14:26 11.02.2025
Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

17:47 06.02.2025
Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

11:45 24.01.2025
For Ukraine, OECD membership no less important than EU, NATO one – Zhovkva

For Ukraine, OECD membership no less important than EU, NATO one – Zhovkva

HOT NEWS

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

LATEST

OTP Bank's net profit decreases by 24% in Q1 2025 - to UAH 1.19 bln

Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

Alliance Novobud signs 100 agreements within state program eOselia

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

Economy Ministry and EMF intend to create advisory council on housing financing in Ukraine

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

AD
AD