Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced plans to submit an official application for membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the first quarter of 2026.

The announcement came during a presentation of the OECD's Economic Survey and Integrity Review of Ukraine on Tuesday in Kyiv, which was attended by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, who had traveled to Ukraine for the occasion.

"We discussed the need to complete the necessary preparatory work in order to make a political decision. Before our meeting with the Secretary-General, we agreed that we need an ambitious plan to submit our membership application at the beginning of the first quarter next year," Shmyhal said.

He also appealed to the OECD to consider ways to reclassify Ukraine from Risk Group 7 to Risk Group 6 – a move that would be important for attracting investment and facilitating cooperation with international financial institutions.