We’re aware of contracts of other countries on supply of machine tools to Russia for 2026– Zelenskyy

It is known that contracts with other countries of the world for the supply of critical components and equipment to the Russian Federation are planned for 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our experts have already recorded hundreds of types of various components that are contained in Russian drones, in Russian missiles. Unfortunately, in the past year alone, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia from at least 12 countries around the world were recorded," Zelenskyy said at the Fair Play conference on the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia.

According to the president, it is known about machine tool deliveries to the Russian Federation from China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the United States of America.

"It is also known about contracts with deliveries that are planned for the next, 2026th year," Zelenskyy noted.