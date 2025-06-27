Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:23 27.06.2025

We’re aware of contracts of other countries on supply of machine tools to Russia for 2026– Zelenskyy

1 min read
We’re aware of contracts of other countries on supply of machine tools to Russia for 2026– Zelenskyy

It is known that contracts with other countries of the world for the supply of critical components and equipment to the Russian Federation are planned for 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our experts have already recorded hundreds of types of various components that are contained in Russian drones, in Russian missiles. Unfortunately, in the past year alone, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia from at least 12 countries around the world were recorded," Zelenskyy said at the Fair Play conference on the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia.

According to the president, it is known about machine tool deliveries to the Russian Federation from China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey and the United States of America.

"It is also known about contracts with deliveries that are planned for the next, 2026th year," Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #contracts

MORE ABOUT

16:50 30.04.2025
Rada proposes to introduce military service contracts for people over 60 years old - MP

Rada proposes to introduce military service contracts for people over 60 years old - MP

20:16 10.02.2025
Details on contracts for 18-24-year-old conscripts to be officially published soon – Zelenskyy

Details on contracts for 18-24-year-old conscripts to be officially published soon – Zelenskyy

19:30 14.11.2024
Ministry of Defense signs contracts worth UAH 300 mln in 10 months to purchase Ukrainian-made systems

Ministry of Defense signs contracts worth UAH 300 mln in 10 months to purchase Ukrainian-made systems

20:14 15.10.2024
Specific contracts in Ukrainian defense production to be signed by late October – Zelenskyy

Specific contracts in Ukrainian defense production to be signed by late October – Zelenskyy

10:27 16.08.2024
Procurement agencies of Defense Ministry sign contracts for weapons and logistics equipment for over UAH 280 bln

Procurement agencies of Defense Ministry sign contracts for weapons and logistics equipment for over UAH 280 bln

14:45 30.07.2024
Defense Ministry signs 2 defense contracts with domestic manufacturers for almost UAH 5 bln

Defense Ministry signs 2 defense contracts with domestic manufacturers for almost UAH 5 bln

21:17 18.07.2024
Defense Procurement Agency signs more than 20 direct contracts with global arms manufacturers

Defense Procurement Agency signs more than 20 direct contracts with global arms manufacturers

20:45 17.05.2024
In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

20:51 30.04.2024
MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

20:49 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Conscripts to be sent to reserve from April

Zelenskyy: Conscripts to be sent to reserve from April

HOT NEWS

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

Expanded Entrepreneurship Council includes 77 businessmen, Yermak, Svyrydenko, business ombudsman, FEU rep, Katsion as secretary

Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian shahed manufacturers

Zelenskyy, NSDC instruct to provide funds for national security and defense in 2026-2028 budget declaration, process increase in payments to military

Four dead, 17 injured in Samar as result of Russian strike – regional administration

LATEST

Russia’s soviet-era stocks of armored vehicles approaching point of diminishing availability – ISW

Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

La Famiglia group co-owner announces hotel project

La Famiglia group co-owner announces hotel project

Bill on insurance of military risks aimed at creating internal reinsurance mechanism in Ukraine – Association of Insurers

Prosecutor General: We’re creating new units based on SBU that will collect evidence for special tribunal on aggression

Two-thirds of Ukrainian parents lack access to basic child-rearing support - UNICEF study

Ukrnafta plans to apply clean technologies of Norwegian Ennox Technology & Partners in Ukraine

Umerov: One of new products for combating shaheds shows very high efficiency

Approach to fortifications changed in light of enemy tactics – Umerov

AD
AD