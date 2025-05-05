Interfax-Ukraine
14:22 05.05.2025

Charge ad interim Davis arrives in Kyiv – US Embassy

US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Julie Davis has arrived in Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy reported on Monday.

“We are pleased to welcome new Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Julie S. Davis to Kyiv. Following the historic Ukraine Reconstruction Fund Agreement signing, Ambassador Davis arrives in Ukraine at a critical time to carry forward President Trump’s policy to end the war and ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine,” the Telegram message states.

As previously reported, Ambassador Davis will serve as the Charge d'Affaires ad interim until the President of the United States appoints a new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. Davis currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus. Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Davis served as the Special Envoy for Belarus in Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2020, she was confirmed as the first U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus since 2008. Previously, Ms. Davis served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western European and European Union Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and as the Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO.

