Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:11 07.05.2025

US Charge ai in Ukraine stresses importance of US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

1 min read
US Charge ai in Ukraine stresses importance of US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

Chargé d'Affaires ai of the United States in Ukraine Julie Davis stressed the importance of the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy on Tuesday, May 6.

As the US Embassy in Ukraine reports on the social network X, Davis emphasized that President Donald Trump "envisioned this partnership between our nations to show both sides’ commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine."

"The Committee’s approval to send the bill to vote on May 8 was a key step and now it is up to the Rada to maintain the momentum," she noted.

As reported, on May 2, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce announced that Julie Davis had been appointed as the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine. On May 5, the U.S. Embassy announced that Julie Davis had arrived in Kyiv.

Tags: #davis #investment_fund

