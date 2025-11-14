Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the US Chargé d’Affaires ai in Ukraine, Julie Davis, with whom he discussed the latest Russian massive strike and the topic of the fight against corruption.

"We focused separately on the topic of the fight against corruption. We expressed our common confidence that the investigations of the latest high-profile cases should be thorough, professional and impartial and lead to real results, and not be used to destabilize the situation in Ukraine in favor of Russia’s plans," Yermak said on Telegram on Friday.

They also discussed the escalation of Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia in response to Russian crimes and the situation on the front.