Poroshenko, US chargé d'affaires discuss Ukrainian military needs, pressure on Russia

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian military with the US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Julia Davis.

“Special attention was paid to the need to strengthen the state’s stability and strengthen negotiating positions both on the front and at the negotiating table. He stressed the importance of further pressure on the Russian aggressor, in particular by strengthening sanctions, stopping the purchase of energy resources from Russia, and stopping the Druzhba oil pipeline. He raised the issue of Ukraine’s internal stability, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political unity, independence of democratic institutions, the rule of law and freedom of the media,” Poroshenko said on Facebook on Wednesday following the meeting.

He also expressed gratitude to the US Administration and US President Donald Trump for their support for Ukraine and efforts to end the war.