A map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented at the conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Berlin.

"During the International Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine presented a map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns. The database was prepared by the Association of Ukrainian Cities together with the Council of European Municipalities and Regions," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Klitschko noted that now only a third of Ukrainian communities have partners in other countries, of which 200 - among municipalities in Germany.

"Today at the conference discussed the further development of such cooperation. Because, as our partners emphasize, it is the cooperation of cities, strengthening local self-government is key to strengthening European democracy. And also - for the future recovery of Ukraine," - wrote Klitschko.

