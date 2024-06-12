Regions

21:27 12.06.2024

A map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented at the conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Berlin.

A map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns was presented at the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, which is taking place in Germany on June 11-12, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"During the International Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine presented a map of international partnerships of Ukrainian cities and towns. The database was prepared by the Association of Ukrainian Cities together with the Council of European Municipalities and Regions," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Klitschko noted that now only a third of Ukrainian communities have partners in other countries, of which 200 - among municipalities in Germany.

"Today at the conference discussed the further development of such cooperation. Because, as our partners emphasize, it is the cooperation of cities, strengthening local self-government is key to strengthening European democracy. And also - for the future recovery of Ukraine," - wrote Klitschko.

Source: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/3202

 

Tags: #berlin #reconstruction_of_ukraine

LATEST

Kharkiv City Council and Foster Foundation hold an international architectural competition for modernization of standard panel housing

Verkhovna Rada is proposed to adopt as whole draft law that expands powers of local authorities during war

Lviv approves cost of transportation work for municipal electric transport

Over 10 years, 570 parks and squares have been renovated and created in Kyiv - Klitschko

Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

Number of IDP rehabilitation and support projects are planned to be implemented in Kyiv region with support of American philanthropist Hansen

Terekhov urged local businesses and deputies of all levels to support the defenders of the region with money

More than 100 delegates from 16 countries will take part in the 2nd International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, more than 10 agreements are planned to be signed - A.Kuleba

Agrarians of Odesa region increased area under vegetables by 6.5% in 2024

Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

