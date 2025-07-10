Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg noted the dependence of future investments in the reconstruction of Ukraine on the possibility of a long-term peaceful settlement in the country.

Kellogg said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday that investments in Ukraine depend on a stable security situation. He stated that investors need confidence and assurances that any peace agreement reached will provide long-term security. He added that this is why their peace efforts are aimed not only at achieving a temporary ceasefire, but also at securing a comprehensive and lasting peace settlement.