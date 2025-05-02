Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 02.05.2025

European Solidarity to appeal to law enforcement agencies due to possible interference in Rada e-system

1 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025

The European Solidarity faction intends to appeal to law enforcement agencies in connection with possible interference in the Rada electronic system during the question hour to the government on Friday, said faction member Rostyslav Pavlenko.

"Due to interference in the Rada system, we did not have the opportunity to ask questions... This is a very important problem, because interference in the Rada system means de facto deprivation of the right to vote... And we will appeal to law enforcement agencies to establish what it was," Pavlenko said at a briefing on Friday.

As MP Viktoria Siumar explained, "the faction was actually excluded from the system for recording questions to the government of Ukraine." According to her, four MPs of the faction registered through the Rada system to ask questions to the government, but their names were not in the general list.

"This means that our sector was simply disabled from such an opportunity, or the system was simply restarted at the last moment... This is really an attempt to interfere, or perhaps the fact of interference in the Rada electronic system," said Siumar.

