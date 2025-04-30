Yermak stresses need to monitor logistics to prevent Russia from using critical components for military purposes

Russia's civil aviation sector has become a cover for transportation, logistics and smuggling in the interests of its military, and monitoring of supply chains is needed to prevent Russia from using components for military purposes, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

In his column for The Guardian, he said Russian civil airlines and airports are actively involved in circumventing international sanctions by supplying critical components for sanctioned Russian industries.

"The airports and airlines that serve as dual-use facilities trafficking sanctioned goods must face consequences. Companies facilitating military logistics must remain blacklisted. Monitoring of supply chains needs to be strengthened to prevent the diversion of parts for military purposes," Yermak said.

He said that, according to the Headquarters of the National Resistance of Ukraine, the charter service I Fly transports soldiers to be sent to the front. In addition, Pskov airport serves commercial flights and is a base for military transport aircraft.

Yermak also commented on the Kremlin's demands for the lifting of sanctions, especially those that restrict its aviation sector. The President's Office head said Russian airlines are active participants in supporting Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"Additionally, normalising air links would lift a key restriction on Russians' daily lives, relieving Moscow of any public pressure for peace. Viewing this as another Putin victory, they would rather increase their support for continuing the war instead of negotiating," Yermak said.

According to him, the skies should remain closed to Russian carriers as long as Russia remains committed to its aggression. He stressed that "any action that weakens this stance will strengthen Russia's capacity to procure sanctioned technology, bolster its military logistics and appease its population."

"Since Russia launched its unprovoked and illegal war of aggression, Ukrainian airspace has been crisscrossed by fighter jets and missiles, not civilian aircraft. Why should Russians enjoy the freedom of air travel while Ukrainians cannot be safe in their own country?" Yermak said.