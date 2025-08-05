Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:48 05.08.2025

Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,020 occupiers, two tanks, 12 armored vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 169 UAVs, as well as 93 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 5, 2025 approximately amount to 1,058,260 (plus 1,020) people of military personnel, 11,071 (plus 2) tanks, 23,091 (plus 12) armored combat vehicles, 31,081 (plus 28) artillery systems, 1,452 MLRS units, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 49,620 (plus 169) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,555 (plus 2) cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 57,337 (plus 93) motor vehicles and tanker trucks, and 3,935 units of special equipment," the message says.

