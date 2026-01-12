Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:04 12.01.2026

Kyiv City Council prepares decisions to stabilise life support systems after shelling

2 min read

Deputies of the European Solidarity faction in the Kyiv City Council announced their intention to adopt a series of decisions aimed at overcoming the consequences of the energy crisis caused by massive shelling and a sharp drop in temperature.

‘We have consistently advocated for issues such as cogeneration, a programme to co-finance alternative energy supplies, and power sources for medical facilities in the city budget. Continuing this, we will demand several simple things at the next plenary session,’ said faction leader Volodymyr Prokopiv at a briefing on Monday. 

According to him, first and foremost, the EU will initiate the allocation of funds for additional financing of services that work around the clock to restore life support systems. ‘These are our utility workers, representatives of management companies, Kyivenergo, Vodokanal, the State Emergency Service, and medical workers. Such people should receive bonuses,’ Prokopiv emphasised.

The faction also proposes to provide assistance to socially vulnerable groups of the population and to request the immediate return of eight billion hryvnias withdrawn from the city budget.

The Kyiv City Council session, at which the relevant decisions are to be considered, will take place on Thursday. 

The Chair of the Commission on Health, Family, Social and Veteran Policy, Maryna Poroshenko, thanked the services that have been working for several days to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

‘Our task is to support each other and persevere. The Poroshenko Foundation has already initiated the purchase of gas burners, power banks, and EcoFlow devices for residents who find themselves in the most difficult conditions,’ she said.

Marina Poroshenko reported that EU deputies are in constant contact with Kyiv residents and social services.

According to her, on Wednesday, a meeting of the relevant commission will be held to discuss the work of medical and social services in the current conditions.

 

Tags: #poroshenko_foundation #poroshenko_marina #emergency_service #european_solidarity #kyiv_city_council

