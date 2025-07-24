Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:08 24.07.2025

European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

2 min read
European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/iryna.gerashchenko

The European Solidarity faction is demanding that the government appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, the winner of the competition for Economic Security Bureau director, as the head of the Bureau, emphasized co-chair of the faction Iryna Gerashchenko.

"European Solidarity demands that the Zelenskyy - Svyrydenko government immediately comply with the provisions of the law and appoint the winner of the transparent competition for the Economic Security Bureau leadership as the head of the Bureau. Our faction, together with colleagues from Holos, registered the corresponding draft resolution. Unfortunately, the Servant of the People/Opposition Platform – For Life coalition refused to bring this to the session's consideration," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the MP, the ESB reform is one of the key beacons for the IMF and the Ukraine Facility, on which Ukraine's European integration and continued support from partners depend.

"The authorities must immediately return to the path of democratic development and European integration reforms. The government is obliged to listen to the country and appoint the ESB head today," Gerashchenko stressed.

As reported, the competition commission, which included international experts, determined Tsyvinsky as the winner of the position of ESB director in a transparent competition, but the Cabinet of Ministers rejected this candidacy.

Tags: #esb #european_solidarity

