Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:34 24.04.2025

Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

1 min read
Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a detailed interview to renowned American journalist Ben Shapiro, which he reported on the X platform on Wednesday.

“I traveled to Ukraine to interview President Zelenskyy. Part 1 of our conversation drops tomorrow [on Thursday, April24] on The Ben Shapiro Show,” Shapiro said on X.

Prior to this, the American publicist of Jewish origin met with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, which Azman reported on platform X.

“I had the honor to host Ben Shapiro, one of the most prominent journalists and bloggers of American-Jewish descent, who visited Ukraine for the first time. His visit included important meetings and events with the country's top officials … I am sincerely grateful to Ben Shapiro for his efforts to show the truth — helping both Ukraine and Israel by shining a light where others choose to look away,” Azman said on X.

Tags: #zelenskyy #interview #shapiro

MORE ABOUT

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

10:55 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

16:43 23.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

20:36 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

20:27 22.04.2025
Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

20:21 22.04.2025
Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

20:14 22.04.2025
Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

20:11 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

20:09 22.04.2025
Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

LATEST

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack

Trump says he’s reached agreement with Russia to end the war, hopes to reach the same with Zelenskyy

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

AD
AD