Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a detailed interview to renowned American journalist Ben Shapiro, which he reported on the X platform on Wednesday.

“I traveled to Ukraine to interview President Zelenskyy. Part 1 of our conversation drops tomorrow [on Thursday, April24] on The Ben Shapiro Show,” Shapiro said on X.

Prior to this, the American publicist of Jewish origin met with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, which Azman reported on platform X.

“I had the honor to host Ben Shapiro, one of the most prominent journalists and bloggers of American-Jewish descent, who visited Ukraine for the first time. His visit included important meetings and events with the country's top officials … I am sincerely grateful to Ben Shapiro for his efforts to show the truth — helping both Ukraine and Israel by shining a light where others choose to look away,” Azman said on X.