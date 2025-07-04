Mandatory submission of state statistical reporting resumes from July 5 - Statistics Service

Legislative changes providing for the resumption of mandatory submission of statistical reporting by respondents subject to state statistical observation have been officially published, they come into force from July 5, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine reported.

"Tomorrow, July 5, 2025, the law will come into force. Amendments to Paragraph 1 of the law of Ukraine on protection of the interests of subjects of reporting and other documents during the period of martial law or a state of war were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18 and signed by the president of Ukraine on July 3," the service's Facebook page said on Friday.

It is noted that the decision restores the systematic collection of statistical data, without which it is impossible to assess the real state of enterprises, monitor the labor market, understand structural changes in the economy and society, and make effective decisions for the restoration and development of Ukraine.

The State Statistics Service emphasizes that for respondents who were unable to submit reports during the period of martial law, a three-month transition period is provided - until October 5, 2025. During this period, it is allowed to submit reports for past periods without penalties.

In the near future, the State Statistics Service also promised to publish updated instructions and explanations on reporting, as well as provide technical support for respondents.

"For me, this is not just the end of the legislative process. This is the beginning of a new stage for the State Statistics Service as an institution. We are returning data for statistical production. And we are returning to society the basis for an objective understanding of where we are, what we are losing and what we are building," the head of the State Statistics Service, Arsen Makarchuk, wrote on Facebook.

According to him, during the war, every management decision must be based on facts consisting of data - collected, processed and published in accordance with the law.