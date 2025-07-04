Hetmantsev urges gambling business not to evade taxes after detecting violations

After detecting a number of violations, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev urged companies that organize and conduct gambling to pay taxes conscientiously.

"I decided to understand in more detail what the current situation is (with the indicators of tax payment by gambling business payers). I'm shocked," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

As an example, Hetmantsev cited the Favbet group companies, where budget losses reached UAH 2.5 billion due to minimizing the payment of personal income tax and military levy. At the same time, the company's income tax payment rate in Q1 2025 decreased from 19.7% to 18.3%, while its income increased to UAH 5.3 billion (+11.9% compared to Q1 2024).

"Despite the fact that the tax authorities have taken a tough stance on tax payments, the Favbet group companies continue to cause billions of losses to the state during the war," he emphasized.

Hetmantsev added that the same situation is recorded in other payers, so he requested the special temporary committee and law enforcement agencies to clear out the situation, eliminate risks, and ensure full and proper payment of taxes by all payers of the gambling business.

"I am addressing such payers separately. We see everything, so come to your senses and pay all taxes due to the state," the chairman of the committee summarized.

According to his first deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, after receiving data on tax payments for June, the committee will conduct a detailed analysis and hold an open committee meeting with the National Bank, the State Tax Service and the Bureau of Economic Security on tax compliance issues in the gambling sector.

As previously reported by Hetmantsev, tax revenues from the gambling business for January-May 2025 increased by 22.3% compared to the same period last year.