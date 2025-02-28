Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

KYIV. Feb 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – One of the criteria for participation in state reconstruction programs should be their compliance with the new law On the provision of construction products on the market also known as EU Regulation 305, Director of the Rauta engineering and construction company, Chairman of the board of directors of Ukrainian Center of Steel Construction Andriy Ozeichuk said.

"The implementation of the requirements of the 305 Regulation will raise the quality of Ukrainian construction products to the European level and create prerequisites for Ukrainian manufacturers to participate in international tenders for the reconstruction of Ukraine and open up opportunities for the export of construction materials to the EU market," he said during the roundtable discussion "State partnership and investments in the restoration of territories. How to involve Ukrainian manufacturers of construction materials in the restoration process" at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Ozeichuk said the government should promote a more active involvement of Ukrainian manufacturers in the reconstruction process and create prerequisites for the development of the construction industry.

According to him, at the moment, there are no designated conformity assessment bodies for several product categories for the full implementation of the 305 Regulation. Another relevant issue is the possibility of recognizing the test results of EU laboratories in Ukraine, which will allow avoiding the procedure for obtaining a certificate of stability of indicators.

He called the presence of a corruption component in tenders, when the technical specifications are prescribed for the products of a specific manufacturer, a chronic problem.

In his opinion, it is critical to eliminate non-market pricing, when the real salary of builders differs significantly from that which can be agreed upon by the controlling public agencies; to reduce the risks of non-payment for work performed and delays in financing.

Ozeichuk said the government should approach the restoration of the war-stricken industry systematically. It is necessary to support the creation of new production facilities for building materials that are not produced in Ukraine, or the volumes of their production are insufficient for potential reconstruction (European steel grades, thick sheet metal, hardware, glass, insulation, membranes, etc.).

"On ​​the part of the government, it is important to ensure that European partners involve Ukrainian manufacturers in financing reconstruction, and not import structures from the EU, as is sometimes the case now. [It is necessary] to give preference to Ukrainian manufacturers without limiting foreign suppliers of products and services, in the absence of a full-fledged alternative in Ukraine. This especially applies to products that are equivalent in quality to European analogues," Ozeichuk said.

He said Ukrainian manufacturers of metal structures have sufficient potential for reconstruction and are already at the European level: they design according to Eurocodes, work according to modern EN 1090 standards and use BIM technologies, the expert added.