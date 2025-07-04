Ukraine's parliament proposed to make criteria for White Business Club more flexible - Hetmantsev

A bill on improving the legal regime of the list of taxpayers with a high level of compliance with tax legislation (White Business Club) has been submitted for registration, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev reported on Telegram.

"We took into account the proposals of entrepreneurs and proposed more flexible conditions for access to this regime," the head of the committee wrote on Friday.

According to him, the document provides for the relaxation of the requirement for the absence of facts of violation of tax obligations for reporting - fines of up to one minimum wage (UAH 8,000) are allowed, provided they are paid.

The draft law also proposes to regulate the calculation of the salary criterion for payers with a unique foreign economic activity code within the region or country and to refine the VAT payment level indicator to expand the circle of payers for whom this criterion should objectively not be applied.

Among other things, the document provides for the regulation of the inspection procedure - if the inspection has already begun, clear rules and clarification of the procedure for calculating income tax for a more objective assessment apply.

Hetmantsev emphasizes that the draft law contains a clause on the extension of the general preference for not conducting documentary scheduled inspections of taxpayers included in the White Business Club and to taxpayers engaged in activities in the field of production and/or sale of excisable products.

The document emphasizes the transparency of the ownership structure and obliges the taxpayer to provide data on the ultimate beneficiary and the absence of a mark on the possible unreliability of such information in the unified state register.

Hetmantsev said that further work on the document would be carried out in the committee and during consultations with business.

"The idea of the Territory of High Tax Trust is already working successfully - it is about mutual trust, transparency and partnership between the state and business. But constructive proposals for changes are a sign of development and interest," the chairman of the committee added.