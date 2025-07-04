Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:30 04.07.2025

Ukraine's parliament proposed to make criteria for White Business Club more flexible - Hetmantsev

2 min read
Ukraine's parliament proposed to make criteria for White Business Club more flexible - Hetmantsev

A bill on improving the legal regime of the list of taxpayers with a high level of compliance with tax legislation (White Business Club) has been submitted for registration, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev reported on Telegram.

"We took into account the proposals of entrepreneurs and proposed more flexible conditions for access to this regime," the head of the committee wrote on Friday.

According to him, the document provides for the relaxation of the requirement for the absence of facts of violation of tax obligations for reporting - fines of up to one minimum wage (UAH 8,000) are allowed, provided they are paid.

The draft law also proposes to regulate the calculation of the salary criterion for payers with a unique foreign economic activity code within the region or country and to refine the VAT payment level indicator to expand the circle of payers for whom this criterion should objectively not be applied.

Among other things, the document provides for the regulation of the inspection procedure - if the inspection has already begun, clear rules and clarification of the procedure for calculating income tax for a more objective assessment apply.

Hetmantsev emphasizes that the draft law contains a clause on the extension of the general preference for not conducting documentary scheduled inspections of taxpayers included in the White Business Club and to taxpayers engaged in activities in the field of production and/or sale of excisable products.

The document emphasizes the transparency of the ownership structure and obliges the taxpayer to provide data on the ultimate beneficiary and the absence of a mark on the possible unreliability of such information in the unified state register.

Hetmantsev said that further work on the document would be carried out in the committee and during consultations with business.

"The idea of the Territory of High Tax Trust is already working successfully - it is about mutual trust, transparency and partnership between the state and business. But constructive proposals for changes are a sign of development and interest," the chairman of the committee added.

Tags: #hetmantsev #legal_regime #white_business_club

MORE ABOUT

17:30 04.07.2025
Hetmantsev urges gambling business not to evade taxes after detecting violations

Hetmantsev urges gambling business not to evade taxes after detecting violations

15:45 23.04.2025
Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

16:24 15.04.2025
Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

16:17 20.12.2024
Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev advocates lowering income tax after war

Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev advocates lowering income tax after war

17:41 02.10.2024
Rada committee head: Situation in country requires increase in military tax, VAT

Rada committee head: Situation in country requires increase in military tax, VAT

17:39 01.04.2024
Vegetables, fruits worth UAH 141.2 mln imported to Ukraine at reduced prices in March – Hetmantsev

Vegetables, fruits worth UAH 141.2 mln imported to Ukraine at reduced prices in March – Hetmantsev

10:19 15.02.2024
State budget revenues growth by 0.5% of GDP in 2024 included in program with IMF achievable, but anything more to require radical decisions – Hetmantsev

State budget revenues growth by 0.5% of GDP in 2024 included in program with IMF achievable, but anything more to require radical decisions – Hetmantsev

12:13 22.08.2023
Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

11:08 22.08.2023
Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

10:51 22.08.2023
State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Emergency Service: One person dies in capital due to night attack

Civilian killed due to enemy strike on Kupyansk – Synehubov

LATEST

NEURC introduces automatic reporting for electricity market participants

Kyivmiskbud will hold additional issue of shares from Oct 1 to raise UAH 2.56 bln

Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

Agreement with Denmark on joint production important from security perspective – Zelenskyy

Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

Number of victims in Kryvyi Rih grows to three

Macron and Starmer to hold new meeting of Coalition of Willing

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

AD
AD