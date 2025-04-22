European solidarity considers trial of Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv attempt to intimidate opposition

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025

The European Solidarity party commented on the court's decision on house arrest for the deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration, leader of the European Solidarity faction in Kyiv City Council, Volodymyr Prokopiv calling the process a "cleansing of the political field."

"Trubitsyn, Odarchenko, Dmytruk and other corrupt officials have an open border and Prokopiv from European solidarity is under house arrest. The court decision to place Head of the European solidarity faction in Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Prokopiv under house arrest for failing to return one! driver who was transporting fuel for the city at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and fled abroad is nothing more than an attempt to intimidate the opposition as part of the purge of the country's political field," the party believes.

The political force said the results of the court session, following which Prokopiv was placed under house arrest, are a vivid demonstration of the complete lack of justice in the country, and the charges themselves were called absurd.

"The essence of the accusations is catastrophically absurd. Imagine: in total, 15,711 people, submitted by all authorities to the State Border Guard Service Administration, left the system. Of these, 1,130 did not return to the territory of Ukraine. In particular, 579 of them were submitted by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, 366 by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, 89 by the The State Service of Ukraine on Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, 61 by the Ministry of Education and Science, 19 by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and 16 by the Ministry of Economy. And only one driver, who had no contact with Prokopiv at all, and therefore had no motive, became a reason for suspicion for the leader of the EU faction in Kyiv City Council," the party said.

"One can only imagine the hook in which all officials of various levels who had the right to introduce people into the Shliakh system are today, after this precedent. The main emotion that the authorities are instilling is fear. Fear of mobilization to intimidate journalists, fear of criminal prosecution for the opposition or anyone undesirable. This has long been not about the European path, but about the Belarusian path, which should lead the current leadership to lifelong power," the party believes.

As reported, on April 17, the National Police and the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) handed over a suspicion to the deputy mayor of Kyiv Volodymyr Prokopiv, sources in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine. The official is suspected of organizing a scheme to smuggle conscripts across the state border. As is known, in October 2024, he was already involved in a corruption scandal: many commercial and residential real estate objects of dubious origin were found in his family.

On April 22, Prokopiv was placed under 24-hour house arrest for two months. He will also be placed on an electronic monitoring device.