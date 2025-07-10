Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
14:09 10.07.2025

Poroshenko delivered another batch of drones to the front line after heavy shelling of the capital

1 min read

 

Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of European Solidarity, delivered another batch of aid to the front line. The cost of this convoy is 30 million hryvnia. The equipment and drones will be received by 12 military units: 8 brigades, 2 regiments and 2 separate battalions.

‘It's a difficult night for the capital and all of Ukraine. But despite the sleepless nights, we must go. We are going where the action is. To our friends who have been waiting for us for a very long time,’ the fifth President wrote on social media.

The military will receive 625 FPV drones, 175 of which are fibre optic; quad bikes; laundry and shower facilities; a tyre repair station; mobile command posts; a repair workshop; a truck for the landing force; an excavator; 16 Starlink kits; 30 charging stations; dozens of laptops, tablets and monitors.

‘And to the authorities, I have one request: don't interfere if you can't help,’ Petro Poroshenko said.

Tags: #drones #european_solidarity #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

10:00 10.07.2025
Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

19:44 09.07.2025
Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

18:34 07.07.2025
Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

12:21 05.07.2025
Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

20:19 02.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

15:59 02.07.2025
National Securities Commission refuses to extend term of Poroshenko's investment fund for 20 years

National Securities Commission refuses to extend term of Poroshenko's investment fund for 20 years

11:38 02.07.2025
Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

17:39 30.06.2025
Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

11:31 30.06.2025
Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

11:27 30.06.2025
Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

UNHCR has repaired over 40,000 war-damaged homes in Ukraine, helping families return and rebuild their lives

Schneider Electric named Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe by Corporate Knights

Schneider Electric launches new solutions for data centers

Poroshenko urges formation of national salvation government and transition to war economy

Forum “Bread Industry - 2025” in Uman: the main market event that shapes the vector of changes

Presentation of the new ForUA information portal

AmCham Ukraine Calls on Government and Members of Parliament to Prevent Reintroduction of Export Duties on Oilseeds

Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

In 2024, umgi portfolio companies increased their gross revenue

Schneider Electric and Start Campus Establish Scalable, Sustainable Foundation for AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Portugal

AD
AD