Poroshenko delivered another batch of drones to the front line after heavy shelling of the capital

Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of European Solidarity, delivered another batch of aid to the front line. The cost of this convoy is 30 million hryvnia. The equipment and drones will be received by 12 military units: 8 brigades, 2 regiments and 2 separate battalions.

‘It's a difficult night for the capital and all of Ukraine. But despite the sleepless nights, we must go. We are going where the action is. To our friends who have been waiting for us for a very long time,’ the fifth President wrote on social media.

The military will receive 625 FPV drones, 175 of which are fibre optic; quad bikes; laundry and shower facilities; a tyre repair station; mobile command posts; a repair workshop; a truck for the landing force; an excavator; 16 Starlink kits; 30 charging stations; dozens of laptops, tablets and monitors.

‘And to the authorities, I have one request: don't interfere if you can't help,’ Petro Poroshenko said.