Finland to supply ammunition to Ukraine using funds received from frozen Russian assets

Finland has been selected as one of the countries implementing the European Union's measures to supply Ukraine with defense materials using funds received from frozen Russian assets.

As reported on the Finnish government website, Finland has signed an agreement with the European Commission to supply Ukraine with ammunition. The ammunition will be purchased from Finnish suppliers, and the purchase will be financed using funds received from frozen Russian assets, which will be channeled through the European Peace Facility (EPF). The value of the deal is EUR 90 million.

"We have managed to agree on additional financing for Finland's support to Ukraine. The funds come from frozen Russian assets. The products are purchased from Finnish industry to increase employment at home and sent to Ukraine to help its defense. I am very pleased with the result," said Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

He emphasized that Finland's support for Ukraine is unwavering and strong. This new package, together with the Finnish national support program of EUR 660 million, will strengthen the ties between Finnish industry and Finland's support for Ukraine.

"This is an excellent example of the capabilities of the Finnish defense industry, and it shows that our investments in ammunition production capacity are paying off," said Minister Häkkänen.

No further information will be provided on the content, method or schedule of the deliveries.