Russians don’t break through to territory of Dnipropetrovsk region – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian units did not break through the defense in Dnipropetrovsk region, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"As of today, the Russians have not broken through to Dnipropetrovsk region. The fighting is taking place near the administrative border, and the Russians are also flying into Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones. But there is no breakthrough now, the fighting is difficult," Kovalenko wrote on his Telegram channel.