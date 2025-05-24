Chemical plant, whose products used in military-industrial complex, damaged in Russia’s Tula – Center for Countering Disinformation

The chemical plant Azot in Tula region of the Russian Federation was attacked, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko reported on Saturday morning.

"Some of the chemicals produced at Azot can be used for military purposes: ammonium nitrate is used as a component for the production of explosives; methanol can serve as a raw material for the production of fuel, including components for rocket fuel; argon is an inert gas used in metallurgy, in particular for welding and heat treatment of metals, which can be used in the defense industry," Kovalenko wrote on his Telegram channel.