Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:56 08.07.2025

Czech company Excalibur Army opens rep office in Ukraine to intensify cooperation, launch domestic production of shells

2 min read
Czech company Excalibur Army opens rep office in Ukraine to intensify cooperation, launch domestic production of shells

Czech private defense company Excalibur Army (EA) has officially opened its representative office in Ukraine to intensify local cooperation, optimize logistics and launch joint production on Ukrainian soil, reports the Czechoslovak Group industrial and technological group.

It is noted that thanks to cooperation with the Ukrainian Armor company, Excalibur Army has prepared a project for local production of large-caliber ammunition.

"As part of the Czechoslovak Group [CSG] defense holding, Excalibur Army has played a crucial role in supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Excalibur Army has supplied Ukraine with over a thousand ground systems, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems and missile launchers, as well as over two million rounds of large-caliber ammunition," the report says.

CSG emphasizes that with the new Kyiv office, the company seeks to expand its presence and intensify cooperation with Ukrainian defense and industrial partners.

Excalibur Army noted that they cannot disclose details about production today, but "the team here will work to ensure that our technologies and solutions meet real battlefield conditions." The Ukrainian office will process orders, documentation and technical consultations, which will allow for much faster response and more flexible operations.

The cornerstone of the company’s operations in Ukraine will be joint production of artillery ammunition, including 155mm shells, launched in cooperation with the Ukrainian company Ukrainian Armor (Ukrainian Armor LLC). The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2024 and plan to start production in 2025 – a crucial step towards domestic supply of critical ammunition.

"We are ready to supply over 100,000 rounds of various types of 155mm ammunition and 50,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition as soon as we receive a state order. This is a large-scale program for production of NATO-standard ammunition, which provides for licensed production of various calibers in Ukraine. At the time of launch, over 50% of production will be localized, and it is planned to reach 80%, while our Czech partners guarantee the supply of critically important components - this is a turning point for the defense industry of Ukraine," said Vladyslav Belbas, director of Ukrainian Armor.

Tags: #excalibur_army #ammunition #czech #production

MORE ABOUT

13:57 02.07.2025
Hegseth halts supplies of Patriot, GMLRS, Hellfire, Stinger and 155mm shells to Ukraine – media

Hegseth halts supplies of Patriot, GMLRS, Hellfire, Stinger and 155mm shells to Ukraine – media

20:38 20.06.2025
Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

18:14 13.06.2025
Estonia delivers more artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia delivers more artillery ammunition to Ukraine

19:32 02.06.2025
Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

20:39 29.05.2025
Milk production volumes in Jan-April 4% less y-o-y, exports under threat due to expected EU quotas – analysts

Milk production volumes in Jan-April 4% less y-o-y, exports under threat due to expected EU quotas – analysts

11:22 28.05.2025
Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

20:40 27.05.2025
Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

19:53 20.05.2025
Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

13:47 19.05.2025
Finland to supply ammunition to Ukraine using funds received from frozen Russian assets

Finland to supply ammunition to Ukraine using funds received from frozen Russian assets

20:53 29.04.2025
Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

AD
AD