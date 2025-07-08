Czech company Excalibur Army opens rep office in Ukraine to intensify cooperation, launch domestic production of shells

Czech private defense company Excalibur Army (EA) has officially opened its representative office in Ukraine to intensify local cooperation, optimize logistics and launch joint production on Ukrainian soil, reports the Czechoslovak Group industrial and technological group.

It is noted that thanks to cooperation with the Ukrainian Armor company, Excalibur Army has prepared a project for local production of large-caliber ammunition.

"As part of the Czechoslovak Group [CSG] defense holding, Excalibur Army has played a crucial role in supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Excalibur Army has supplied Ukraine with over a thousand ground systems, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems and missile launchers, as well as over two million rounds of large-caliber ammunition," the report says.

CSG emphasizes that with the new Kyiv office, the company seeks to expand its presence and intensify cooperation with Ukrainian defense and industrial partners.

Excalibur Army noted that they cannot disclose details about production today, but "the team here will work to ensure that our technologies and solutions meet real battlefield conditions." The Ukrainian office will process orders, documentation and technical consultations, which will allow for much faster response and more flexible operations.

The cornerstone of the company’s operations in Ukraine will be joint production of artillery ammunition, including 155mm shells, launched in cooperation with the Ukrainian company Ukrainian Armor (Ukrainian Armor LLC). The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2024 and plan to start production in 2025 – a crucial step towards domestic supply of critical ammunition.

"We are ready to supply over 100,000 rounds of various types of 155mm ammunition and 50,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition as soon as we receive a state order. This is a large-scale program for production of NATO-standard ammunition, which provides for licensed production of various calibers in Ukraine. At the time of launch, over 50% of production will be localized, and it is planned to reach 80%, while our Czech partners guarantee the supply of critically important components - this is a turning point for the defense industry of Ukraine," said Vladyslav Belbas, director of Ukrainian Armor.