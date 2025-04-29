Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 29.04.2025

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

3 min read
Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln
Photo: DPSU kraine

The Polish company PHU Lechmar reported on Tuesday the successful delivery of another batch of ammunition and weapons under a large-scale contract worth UAH 23 billion concluded with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, namely 152 and 122 mm caliber shells, shells for multiple launch rocket systems and 120 caliber mines.

"PHU Lechmar fulfills its obligations in accordance with the terms of the contracts concluded with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Deliveries under the contract for UAH 23 billion continue according to the approved schedule. Today's delivery is the result of systematic work aimed at providing the Ukrainian military with modern means of destruction and the necessary ammunition. Our team is making every effort to fulfill its obligations and support the defense capability of Ukraine," said the PHU Lechmar spokeswoman.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine commented on the delivery of the next batch of ammunition and weapons from PHU Lechmar.

"In response to the comments of some critics regarding the purchase of UAH 23 billion – ‘We'll see if they deliver,’ ‘Boast, don't hide’ - we inform you as much as possible: we continue the work and do not hide it - because the means purchased by the State Border Guard Service, first of all, are not just seen by Ukrainian soldiers, but are already used on the front line. And most importantly, the Russian invaders feel them well on themselves," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a message on its Facebook page.

As reported in March, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine called manipulative the topic of UAH 23 billion delegated to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for the purchase of ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for supplies and suppliers.

According to him, out of the receivables of UAH 26.5 billion, UAH 23 billion was for procurement at the end of November 2024, payment under contracts was made at the end of December 2024, the delivery dates have not expired and are foreseen during the year. That is, for the amount of UAH 23 billion, there are no overdue receivables at the moment. "The remaining amount of receivables relates to previous allocations for procurement and the delivery dates for some of the funds have not yet been expired," the representative of the State Border Guard Service noted.

Tags: #ammunition

MORE ABOUT

18:23 22.04.2025
Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

11:08 15.04.2025
Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

14:43 31.01.2025
Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

13:03 31.01.2025
Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

18:29 15.01.2025
Polish President: Hope Ukraine to be provided with ammunition throughout 2025

Polish President: Hope Ukraine to be provided with ammunition throughout 2025

20:14 06.01.2025
Ukrainian Defense Ministry orders 180,000 35-mm ammunition rounds for Gepard from Rheinmetall

Ukrainian Defense Ministry orders 180,000 35-mm ammunition rounds for Gepard from Rheinmetall

19:39 26.11.2024
Czech Republic to continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine in 2025

Czech Republic to continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine in 2025

13:39 13.11.2024
Some 83% of ammunition from April aid package transferred to Ukraine – Pentagon

Some 83% of ammunition from April aid package transferred to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:55 17.10.2024
Netherlands allocates EUR 271 mln on large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine – PM

Netherlands allocates EUR 271 mln on large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine – PM

10:31 04.10.2024
Ukrainska Bronetechnika and Czechoslovak Group to jointly produce 155mm shells in Ukraine

Ukrainska Bronetechnika and Czechoslovak Group to jointly produce 155mm shells in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Peace negotiations reached impasse, it requires direct contact between Trump and Putin

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Govt approves bill on ratification of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine, UAE

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

AD
AD