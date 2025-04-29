Photo: DPSU kraine

The Polish company PHU Lechmar reported on Tuesday the successful delivery of another batch of ammunition and weapons under a large-scale contract worth UAH 23 billion concluded with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, namely 152 and 122 mm caliber shells, shells for multiple launch rocket systems and 120 caliber mines.

"PHU Lechmar fulfills its obligations in accordance with the terms of the contracts concluded with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Deliveries under the contract for UAH 23 billion continue according to the approved schedule. Today's delivery is the result of systematic work aimed at providing the Ukrainian military with modern means of destruction and the necessary ammunition. Our team is making every effort to fulfill its obligations and support the defense capability of Ukraine," said the PHU Lechmar spokeswoman.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine commented on the delivery of the next batch of ammunition and weapons from PHU Lechmar.

"In response to the comments of some critics regarding the purchase of UAH 23 billion – ‘We'll see if they deliver,’ ‘Boast, don't hide’ - we inform you as much as possible: we continue the work and do not hide it - because the means purchased by the State Border Guard Service, first of all, are not just seen by Ukrainian soldiers, but are already used on the front line. And most importantly, the Russian invaders feel them well on themselves," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a message on its Facebook page.

As reported in March, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine called manipulative the topic of UAH 23 billion delegated to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for the purchase of ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for supplies and suppliers.

According to him, out of the receivables of UAH 26.5 billion, UAH 23 billion was for procurement at the end of November 2024, payment under contracts was made at the end of December 2024, the delivery dates have not expired and are foreseen during the year. That is, for the amount of UAH 23 billion, there are no overdue receivables at the moment. "The remaining amount of receivables relates to previous allocations for procurement and the delivery dates for some of the funds have not yet been expired," the representative of the State Border Guard Service noted.