11:45 09.07.2025

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Most Russian drones which attacked Ukrainian airspace on Wednesday night were imitators that did not carry a warhead, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), has said.

"Most of the drones in our sky tonight are decoys. There were fewer Shahed/Genany UAVs. The proportion of Russians, usually over 50%, is decoys during attacks. There were a total of 728 UAVs and 13 missiles on Wednesday night," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, the occupiers attacked Ukraine on Wednesday night with a record number of air attack vehicles, of which 296 drones were shot down, and 415 drones were lost or suppressed by air defense systems.

The previous record was set on the night of July 4, when the occupiers launched 539 drones over Ukraine, of which 270 were shot down, and 208 were lost in location and suppressed by electronic warfare. Usually, it is the imitators that lose their location and are suppressed by electronic warfare after they are identified. Previously, the number of enemy drones suppressed during repelling an air attack was almost always noticeably less than the number shot down by air defense.

