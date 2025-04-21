Interfax-Ukraine
Russia resumes airstrikes on Ukraine after end of ceasefire day – Air Force

Enemy tactical aviation resumed strikes on the territory of Ukraine, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces reported on Monday night.

"Activity of reconnaissance UAVs is observed in Sumy region; Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the north-eastern direction; Launches of guided bombs by enemy tactical aviation in Sumy region; Launches of guided bombs by enemy tactical aviation in the east of Kharkiv region!" the Air Force of the Armed Forces reported as of 00:30 to 01:00.

