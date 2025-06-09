Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 09.06.2025

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

1 min read
Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russia has still not responded to the Ukrainian proposals, which were conveyed directly before the meeting in Istanbul, emphasized Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Only Russia is blocking the peace process. Russia has not yet responded to our constructive proposals, which we conveyed directly before the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table in Istanbul that are unacceptable to diplomats," he said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the minister, this once again demonstrates that it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia and all those who help it wage war against Ukraine.

Tags: #sybiha #russia #talks

MORE ABOUT

20:34 09.06.2025
Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

20:25 09.06.2025
While Russia refuses to stop aggression, we will effectively deprive them of the means of terror – Sybiha

While Russia refuses to stop aggression, we will effectively deprive them of the means of terror – Sybiha

20:08 09.06.2025
Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

12:56 09.06.2025
Rubio insists on importance of continuing talks between Ukraine, Russia

Rubio insists on importance of continuing talks between Ukraine, Russia

13:02 06.06.2025
At night, Russia ‘responds’ to downed plane with attack on civilians in Ukraine – Sybiha

At night, Russia ‘responds’ to downed plane with attack on civilians in Ukraine – Sybiha

20:37 04.06.2025
Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

20:24 04.06.2025
Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

11:46 04.06.2025
USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

19:34 03.06.2025
US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

18:46 03.06.2025
Sybiha, Grossi confirm: any attempts by Russia to launch Zaporizhia NPP during occupation are technically impossible, dangerous

Sybiha, Grossi confirm: any attempts by Russia to launch Zaporizhia NPP during occupation are technically impossible, dangerous

HOT NEWS

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

SBI reports suspicion of illicit enrichment to former AFU logistics department head

Yermak, advisers to European leaders coordinate steps in preparation for G7 summit

Zelenskyy announces swap start which will last several days

Air defense destroys all four Kinzhal missiles, 479 enemy targets out of 499 downed

LATEST

Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

Zelenskyy holds meeting on schedule of intl work in June

EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Supreme Court confirms legality of forced alienation of Ukrtatnafta shares in favor of the state

AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

Over past week, 897 people evacuated from Sumy region, more than 34,000 subject to evacuation – police

EU Council plans to decide on June 13 to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until spring 2027

Nikopol resident killed in UAV attack

Supreme Court confirms legality of forced alienation of Ukrtatnafta shares in favor of the state

AD
AD