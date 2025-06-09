Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russia has still not responded to the Ukrainian proposals, which were conveyed directly before the meeting in Istanbul, emphasized Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Only Russia is blocking the peace process. Russia has not yet responded to our constructive proposals, which we conveyed directly before the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table in Istanbul that are unacceptable to diplomats," he said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the minister, this once again demonstrates that it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia and all those who help it wage war against Ukraine.