While Russia refuses to stop aggression, we will effectively deprive them of the means of terror – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The SBU's Operation Web has once again shown the world what Ukraine is capable of, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"This is our active defense against aggression and terror. Ukraine carries out such strikes with pinpoint precision only on legitimate military targets. As long as Russia refuses to cease fire and stop aggression, as long as it strikes civilians, we will systematically and effectively deprive Russia of the means of terror," he said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kyiv on Monday.

As Sybiha emphasized, every destroyed Russian military plant, airfield, warehouse, and airplane are destroyed means of destruction.

“They will no longer be able to use them against us or against citizens of other countries,” the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Sybiha also emphasized that Ukraine is implementing a far-sighted and effective policy aimed at reducing the Russian threat to the entire Euro-Atlantic community.

"We need such support for these actions. And it is important to clearly understand and realize, especially in several capitals, that Ukraine will not lose and Russia will not win," the minister said.