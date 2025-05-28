Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

The Russian Federation is preparing to have the capacity to produce 300-350 drones per day, while the task is to have 500 drones per day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"They are preparing for production, aiming to have the capacity to produce 300-350 drones per day. This is their current situation. They were tasked with producing 500 per day. I don't think they can do it. Therefore, I do not accept the figure of 1,000, although we must understand that they can accumulate over several days and eventually reach that number. We cannot say that this will not happen," Zelensky said during a conversation with journalists on May 27.

According to the president, Ukraine can use 100 long-range drones per day.

"This suggests that the Russians will begin to feel all this if our partners help us. And we will have the same as the Russians, 300-500 per day - we are very close to this. That is, the question is no longer in production capabilities. The main thing is that we managed to do it. The question is about financing," the head of state noted.