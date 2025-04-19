Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:02 19.04.2025

Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

1 min read
Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

A Russian airstrike on the Central district of Kherson on April 17 took the life of a 16-year-old boy, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said in the Telegram channel.

During the shelling, the young man was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

"A 16-year-old boy, who suffered serious injuries, died in the hospital. Medics fought for his life to the last, but failed to save him. A bright memory to the deceased. Sincere condolences to his family and friends," Prokudin said on Saturday.

Tags: #airstrike #kherson

MORE ABOUT

12:10 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

17:53 01.04.2025
Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

14:34 31.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

11:39 29.03.2025
One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

20:29 27.03.2025
Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

15:46 27.03.2025
Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

12:05 26.03.2025
URCS instructors conducting field sessions on mine risk in Kherson region

URCS instructors conducting field sessions on mine risk in Kherson region

10:25 25.03.2025
One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

One person injured as result of UAV attack in Dniprovsky district – city administration

10:02 13.03.2025
Invaders massively shell Kherson

Invaders massively shell Kherson

HOT NEWS

Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

LATEST

Putin declares Easter truce, Russian media report

Exhibition of Ukrainian Easter eggs opens in Rome

US plan for Ukrainian settlement does not include US-backed security guarantees – media

Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Rubio tells Rutte that in absence of progress, USA to step back from 'efforts to broker peace'

Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

Iran demands in court to annul ICAO council decision regarding UIA plane crash in 2020

AD
AD