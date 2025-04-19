Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

A Russian airstrike on the Central district of Kherson on April 17 took the life of a 16-year-old boy, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said in the Telegram channel.

During the shelling, the young man was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

"A 16-year-old boy, who suffered serious injuries, died in the hospital. Medics fought for his life to the last, but failed to save him. A bright memory to the deceased. Sincere condolences to his family and friends," Prokudin said on Saturday.